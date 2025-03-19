Three Proven Strategies for Retailers to Promote America’s Favorite Vegetable, Potatoes

DENVER — Potatoes aren’t just a pantry staple; they’re a powerhouse for retail sales. As America’s favorite vegetable and the top volume driver in the produce aisle, potatoes offer an unparalleled opportunity for retailers to boost basket sizes and overall category performance.

“Potatoes are a win-win for retailers. They’re highly sought-after, versatile across meals, and proven to drive higher spending per shopping trip,” said Nick Bartelme, global retail marketing manager, Potatoes USA. “With the right merchandising strategies, grocers can turn an everyday favorite into a sales powerhouse.”

Here are three data-driven ways retailers can maximize potato sales in 2025:

1. Leverage Potatoes to Drive Bigger Baskets

Potatoes aren’t just a hero in the kitchen; they are also a proven driver of sales in grocery aisles. A typical basket with potatoes averages $97.57 compared to $49.081 for baskets without them. In addition, 85%3 of U.S. households buy potatoes nearly 11 times a year,3 making them a consistent driver of shopper traffic and loyalty.

To fully capitalize on the sales potential of potatoes, retailers can:

· Create eye-catching displays: Position potatoes prominently in high-traffic areas, such as the front of the produce section or in endcaps. Pairing potatoes with seasonal or holiday themes can further boost sales.

· Promote premium and specialty varieties: Highlight options like fingerlings or purple potatoes to attract shoppers seeking unique or higher-end options.

· Offer meal solutions: Bundle potatoes with pre-packaged meal kits, recipe cards, proteins, or prepared sides to cater to time-strapped shoppers looking for inspiration and convenience.

· Use digital marketing: Promote potatoes through shoppable recipes, social media campaigns, influencer campaigns, and e-commerce features that suggest potato pairings during the checkout process.

2. Inspire with Versatility Across Meals

Potatoes are a perennial kitchen favorite, celebrated for their ability to fit seamlessly into any meal or cooking style. Whether it’s a hearty breakfast hash, a satisfying stew, a comforting weeknight dinner side, or even a frozen bag of fries tossed in the air fryer, potatoes shine in nearly every culinary setting. In fact, 82% of consumers use potatoes as side dishes, 52% incorporate them into recipes, and 46% include them in soups and stews.3

“Retailers can boost potato sales by sharing easy, inspiring recipes through in-store signage or digital channels,” Bartelme added. “Cross-merchandising potatoes with complementary ingredients like proteins, spices or vegetables in secondary locations — such as the meat aisle — can encourage shoppers to try new recipes and fill their carts with more items.”

3. Highlight Nutrition with Engaging Displays

Potatoes are not only a staple of American diets but also a nutritional powerhouse. A medium 5.3 oz. skin-on potato contains 30% of the recommended daily vitamin C, 620 milligrams of potassium (more than a medium sized banana), nutrient-dense carbohydrates, and two grams of fiber — all at an average 110 calories.2 Shoppers already are aware — 80% know potatoes provide essential nutrients and 78% consider them overall a healthy choice.3

“Potatoes offer exceptional nutritional value, providing essential vitamins, minerals, and energy to support a balanced diet,” said Bartelme. “Retailers can capitalize on this by using clear, impactful signage that highlights potatoes’ nutritional value as health-conscious shoppers are more likely to add potatoes to their carts when they understand the benefits.”

Retailers can discover data-driven strategies to optimize potato merchandising both in-store and online by visiting Potatoes USA’s retailer resource hub here. For the latest research and insights, retailers can also sign up for emails with the latest industry knowledge.

