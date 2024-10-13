Tierra Suelta Debuts Retail Program at Global Show in Fresh From Florida Pavilion

Bringing Tropical Fruit Buyers Closer to the Farm

Miami, FL — For three generations, first in Cuba and since 1999 in South Florida, the Abreu family has been growing, importing, packing, and shipping premium tropical fruits, including Star Fruit, Dragon Fruit, Thai Guava and Mamey. Now, as these fruits are seeing accelerated growth in mainstream markets, Tierra Suelta is expanding from their core wholesale business, with direct to retailer programs across the US and Canada.

Tierra Suelta is marketing their freshly launched retailer programs with new branding, which will be on display at their booth in the Fresh From Florida Pavilion at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Floral Show taking place in Atlanta October 17-19.

“By shipping direct to retailers, we extend shelf-life, optimize product quality and reduce shrink,” said Steve Stutz, Tierra Suelta Principal and sales lead. “Retailers and consumers are also interested in knowing where their food is grown. So, besides the authenticity and deep expertise that comes from three generations of farming, traceability and food safety are enhanced because we grow, pack, and ship our own fruit.”

Tierra Suelta, which literally translates to mean loose soil, is a well-known agricultural region in Eastern Cuba. “That’s where my grandfather and father operated our family farms, then my mom and dad began farming near Miami in 1999,” said Tierra Suelta Principal, Adrian Abreu. “They named the business Tierra Suelta to honor their heritage and the legacy of the region,” he added.

Tierra Suelta is a woman- and minority-owned business. In addition to Tierra Suelta’s farms in South Florida, the company has a farming joint venture in Ecuador, ensuring year-round supply of Dragon Fruit and sufficient volume to meet any retailer needs.

“We’re the only tropical fruit grower I know of that has a full-time agronomist on staff,” said Frank Abreu, Tierra Suelta Principal who oversees production. “This allows us to combine the art of farming—learned from our parents and grandparents—with the science of modern agriculture to ensure we are providing the optimal water and nutrients to consistently produce the best-tasting, premium fruit.”

“In the past year, we have added over 30,000 feet of state-of-the art, Primus-certified cold storage, right here on the farm,” he continued. “Our fruit goes straight from the field to the cooler where we pack under optimal conditions, further protecting quality and freshness.”

Tierra Suelta also employs innovative, 100% recyclable packaging and methods to further protect their fruit, reduce shrink and increase retailer profits. Their Star Fruit, for example, is individually wrapped and can be delivered in protective, 2-pack clamshells.

“Tierra Suelta combines authentic, family-farming skills with modern agronomy, cooling, packing options, and shipping, to provide significant advantages to retailers in terms of enhanced product flavor, quality, consistency of supply and reduced shrink, yielding higher profits and happier shoppers,” concluded Stutz.

About Tierra Suelta

Tierra Suelta, Inc. is a third-generation, Primus-certified, woman and minority owned grower, packer, shipper of tropical fruits. With a state-of-the-art packing and cooling facility located on their South Florida farm, and full-time agronomist on staff, Tierra Suelta provides premium fruit with exceptional flavor and quality. Known for their star fruit, dragon fruit, Thai guava and mamey, Tierra Suelta ships throughout North America and has a consistent, reliable year-round dragon fruit program. Visit tstropicals.com.