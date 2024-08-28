TikTok Has Fallen Hard for Yet Another Grocery Store Staple

Scottie Andrew, CNN Produce August 28, 2024

Take the lowly cucumber, so frequently misidentified as a vegetable. (It’s a fruit, though in recipes it’s often prepared like a veggie.) It’s not necessarily underrated among produce, but it’s also not as flavorful as butternut squash, nor does it inspire passionate debate like broccoli or brussel sprouts. It’s the kind of neutral, mild grocery store staple that isn’t screaming for the TikTok trend treatment.

And yet, the cucumber’s day in the digital sun came in early July, when popular home chef Logan Moffitt shared a video of how he uses an entire cucumber. It wasn’t sponsored or backed by a cucumber manufacturer. Moffitt, who already had a sizable following of 3 million prior to his cuke series, just wanted to spotlight one of his favorite foods.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNN

Related Articles

Produce

FL Commissioner Nikki Fried: ITC Reports Confirm Mexican Imports Devastating Florida Farmers

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Produce January 14, 2022

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried made the following statement in response to reports released last week by the non-partisan U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) concerning the effect of imports on the domestic seasonal squash and cucumber markets. The ITC reports confirm unfair practices have fueled the explosive growth of Mexican fruit and vegetable imports resulting in grave harm to American producers, demonstrating a clear need for the federal government to provide timely and effective relief for impacted farmers in Florida and other seasonal crop states.

Dairy

American Dairy Association North East, Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Seek ‘Chief Ice Cream Officer’ For Ice Cream Road Trip

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) Dairy April 30, 2024

The CIO will be paid $5,000 to travel across the state in July to visit about 20 on-farm creameries (the list is being finalized). The assignment is to submit video blogs, or vlogs, about their visits, document their journey across the Commonwealth, and create positive dairy content for ADA North East and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program social media channels. 