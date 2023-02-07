TIPA Announces Career Networking Program “EDGE”

Mission, TX – The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) is expanding their career networking program, Encouraging Discovery & Growth in Education (EDGE).

EDGE is the next step of the original Aggies for Fresh program launched in 2017. The program is designed to offer students information, exposure, and connections to help them identify career paths and hire-ready roles in the fresh produce industry.

This networking and career exploration program highlights internships and immediate job openings in the region’s fresh produce industry. This year, the program participants include universities throughout Texas such as: Texas A&M, Texas Tech, University of Texas Austin and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley with outreach to a variety of departments in the hopes of recruiting students from all degree areas.

“As an industry, we face a talent shortage, and the fresh produce industry needs to be more aggressive in bringing people to us and making fresh produce industry a career path of choice. It’s why EDGE was so aptly named,” stated Dante Galeazzi, president and CEO of TIPA. “We all need an EDGE, an advantage to succeed, and we want to make sure the entire supply chain is well-staffed for the future.”

EDGE gives students and educators a valuable resource of both access and opportunity to a small portion of a $1.5 trillion food industry. It also provides businesses with a direct line to students and recent graduates who are eager to join the workforce and find meaningful jobs and career paths.

“By introducing and promoting the wide range of opportunities in the industry through the EDGE program, we hope to pique interest and guide students to a sector unknown to many students,” Galeazzi said. “On behalf of TIPA, we are excited to continue taking an active role in shaping the future of agriculture through the EDGE program.”

TIPA will welcome students to this year’s Viva Fresh Expo on April 1. Companies interested in meeting with EDGE students or who would like to submit job openings or internships for students to review in advance should contact Melinda Goodman at melinda@fulltiltmarketing.net. For more information, visit www.vivafreshedge.com.

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as a critical trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. For more information, please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the nearly $10 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.