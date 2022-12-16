TIPA Ready for “Rocket” Ride at Viva Fresh 2023

Mission, Texas – The holiday season seems the perfect time for the Texas International Produce Association(TIPA) to talk about the dabbing Santa sweater guy with the announcement of their 2023 Viva Fresh Expo keynote speaker; Charlie Jabaley.

You’ve seen the sweaters; you’ve heard the music and you’ve maybe seen his videos. You might not know his name, but over eight million followers on social media do. Charlie Jabaley, aka Charlie Rocket, will be raising the roof as headliner of Viva Fresh being held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas on March 30 – April 1, 2023.

Charlie Rocket is pure energy and will awaken Viva Fresh attendees with his truth telling story of success, money and fame interrupted by a health crisis turned second chance.

Dante Galeazzi, CEO and president of TIPA commented, “We want inspiring stories that raise the bar on healthy living and motivate us all to do better. Some may not see the natural connection between a rap music executive turned philanthropist and Viva Fresh, but I can assure you the gateway to the success Charlie is living today began by translating his love of life into leading a healthier lifestyle that included fruits and vegetables.” Galeazzi continued.

Initially billed as CEO Charlie, he’s the multimillionaire founder of Street Execs, a wildly successful music label representing talents like 2 Chainz and Travis Porter and was the brainchild that sold over $2 million of dabbing Santa sweaters. The result was a client-focused workaholic who was more than 100 pounds overweight and his health trending downward. But it was a brain tumor diagnosis that forced Charlie to reevaluate his life choices.

Today, Charlie still lives with a benign brain tumor, but CEO Charlie has transformed into Charlie Rocket; health advocate, inspirational leader, athlete, and philanthropist. He’s chosen a path of healthy living that includes fruits and vegetables and regular exercise that has helped him lose over 120 pounds, complete an Iron Man race, and even work with Nike as a featured athlete in, their “Dream Crazy” campaign.

Charlie’s life accomplishments are a laundry list of wins, but none greater than having raised over $5 million to help make more than 1,000 dreams come true through his Dream Machine Foundation as he travels worldwide delivering knowledge, inspiration, and people’s dreams straight to their doorsteps.

Galeazzi finished by saying “Everything Charlie touches has irresistible energy and I can’t think of a better person to hype the importance of healthy eating and get our audience excited than Charlie Rocket, who knows how to entertain and shows us how to achieve big dreams when passion and purpose collide.”

Viva Fresh serves to shine a light on the Rio Grande Valley as a vital trade corridor and production zone for fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as to promote healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle. The three-day event focuses on networking, education, and building relationships in a relaxed and intimate setting.

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) in order to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as a critical trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. For more information, please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the nearly $10 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.