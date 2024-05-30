Titan Farms Celebrates a Decade of Peach Perfection with Lori Anne Peaches

Ridge Spring, SC. — Titan Farms, the industry-leading grower, packer, and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables, is thrilled to announce the 10th-anniversary celebration of its premium peach brand, Lori Anne Peaches. This milestone marks a decade of delivering the finest, juiciest peaches to consumers across the nation.

“Our journey with Lori Anne Peaches has been nothing short of incredible,” says Lori Anne Carr, co-owner of Titan Farms and the namesake of Lori Anne Peaches. “We’re honored to share this milestone with our customers and look forward to many more years of providing them with the best peaches the market has to offer.”

To mark this milestone, Titan Farms is rolling out an array of exciting initiatives for the 2024 season. With a Lori Anne Peach season countdown timer now live on their website and a ’10-Weeks of Giving’ social media giveaway campaign underway, Titan Farms is gearing up for a season of celebration unlike any other. Additionally, Titan Farms is offering fun incentives for display contests and a peach week celebration, encouraging their partners to showcase Lori Anne Peaches in creative and enticing ways.

“Our 10th anniversary is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation, and it’s been an honor to watch Lori Anne Peaches become a household name,” says Chalmers Carr, President and CEO of Titan Farms. “Lori Anne Peaches have become synonymous with excellence in the peach industry, and we’re proud to continue delivering exceptional fruit year after year.”

What sets Lori Anne Peaches apart is not just their exceptional taste, but the meticulous care and attention to detail that goes into every step of the growing process. Only the top 20% of peaches grown are selected for Lori Anne Peaches, ensuring that each peach meets the rigorous standards of quality and flavor. Named after Titan Farms President and CEO Chalmers Carr’s wife, Lori Anne, these peaches are a testament to the perfect marriage of ripeness and flavor.

Titan Farms extends their thanks to their loyal customers for continuously supporting the Lori Anne Peach program and warmly welcomes new customers to experience the exceptional taste of Lori Anne Peaches.

For more information about Titan Farms and Lori Anne Peaches, please visit www.titanfarms.com

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.