Titan Farms to Maximize Shelf Life and Enhance Freshness on Peaches

Ridge Spring, South Carolina – Titan Farms announced a new partnership with Verdant™ Technologies to bring the revolutionary post-harvest solution, HarvestHold Fresh®, to the peach industry. With more than 6,000 acres, Titan Farms is the country’s second-largest vertically integrated peach operation. Through rigorous testing, the company plans to utilize HarvestHold Fresh to extend the quality, freshness, and flavor of their peaches from harvest to consumption.

“We are committed to innovation and providing the highest quality products to our customers,” said Chalmers Carr, owner, president, and CEO of Titan Farms. “I am thrilled to work with Verdant Technologies to bring their HarvestHold Fresh solution to Titan Farms. This partnership will enable us to increase the shelf life and freshness of our peaches to customers while reducing waste throughout the supply chain.”

Titan Farms has worked closely with Verdant Technologies over the last two years, conducting large-scale trials to demonstrate the benefits of HarvestHold Fresh on peaches. Through their collaborative research, the company saw significant results in less fruit pressure drop in storage and transit between the control and treated groups, regardless of variety.

“Working together with Titan Farms, we’re helping set the bar for freshness and simplicity,” said Gordon Robertson, CEO of Verdant Technologies. “Titan Farms is an industry leader and we are honored to partner with them to help deliver high-quality peaches. This collaboration will have lasting effects on reducing shrink at retail and providing consumers with an improved peach eating experience. We are proud to be part of this effort and look forward to seeing the positive impacts this partnership will have throughout the industry.”

HarvestHold Fresh is a novel postharvest solution with a simple and flexible product that delivers impactful results. Through its unique delivery method, HarvestHold Fresh provides benefits to the entire produce value chain by significantly reducing waste, increasing grower and retail efficiency, and helping ensure a fresher product for the end consumer.

For more than 25 years, Titan Farms has been committed to the highest standards in the industry. Throughout its entire operation, from the orchards to the pack house, Titan Farms ensures its peaches are grown, harvested, and packed in the best possible conditions. Now, with the recent implementation of HarvestHold Fresh, Titan Farms will extend the firmness and quality of their peaches, giving the consumer a better experience.

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,000 acres of peaches, bell peppers, broccoli, and eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family. For more information visit www.titanfarms.com.

About HarvestHold Fresh®

HarvestHold Fresh® by Verdant™ Technologies is the first of the company’s patented products available in the U.S. marketplace*. As fruits and vegetables are harvested, growers and packers simply insert a recyclable sheet of HarvestHold Fresh into packaging from which 1-MCP is released using a plant’s natural chemistry. Find out more at www.HarvestHold.com.

*HarvestHold Fresh® has received U.S. state approvals in 49 states, with anticipation of California registration approval forthcoming.

About Verdant™ Technologies

Verdant™ Technologies is an emerging leader in the ag tech industry, offering product life extension technology for produce and floral products. Verdant Technologies and its partners work hand-in-hand to reduce negative environmental impacts and help bring nourishment to more people in more places. Verdant Technologies has corporate offices in Denver, CO, and St. Paul, MN. More information can be found at www.verdant-tech.com. Follow Verdant Technologies on LinkedIn.