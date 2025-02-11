Todd Greiner Farms Announces Expansion of Sales and Marketing Programming

HART, MI — Todd Greiner Farms, a trusted name in Michigan agriculture, is excited to announce an expansion of their sales and marketing programming to add much needed strength to the year-round asparagus category, while boosting Michigan asparagus and other locally grown products.

As part of this transformation, Todd Greiner Farms (although remaining a grower), has reduced their total growing acreage to focus more on building their sales and packing operations. The company will continue to grow asparagus and some fruit crops to ensure their continued presence in farming and their support of Michigan’s agricultural traditions but dedicate continued investments in expanding sales programming for not only their own crop, but that of other Michigan asparagus growers as well.

“By focusing on reducing our total acreage and focusing on sales and marketing, we can better target our investments in time and resources and add value to better serve Michigan’s growers and ensure that the exceptional products from our region, like asparagus, sweet corn and pumpkins continue to reach consumers nationwide.”

The expanded sales and marketing program will grow its team, adding experienced professionals to provide unparalleled service to growers and buyers. Todd Greiner Farms remains committed to representing and promoting the best Michigan-grown products, particularly asparagus, which has been a cornerstone of their business and a hallmark of Michigan’s agricultural identity.

“We’re proud to continue supporting the statewide asparagus industry and our local region just as we always have as a grower, packer and a shipper,” Greiner added. “This new direction allows us to amplify our efforts to promote Michigan agriculture, but also to create year-round category opportunities, helping growers thrive in an ever-evolving market.”

For more information about the products and services offered by Todd Greiner Farms, or to setup Michigan Asparagus promotions, please contact Todd or Sarah Greiner at (231) 873-2828.

About Todd Greiner Farms Packing, LLC.

Established in 1994, Todd Greiner Farms is a fruit, vegetable, and evergreen sales and marketing agency, located in Hart, MI with growing and packing operations.