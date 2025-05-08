Todd Greiner Farms Announces New Hire

Blake Hansen Joins as National Sales Manager

HART, MI – Todd Greiner Farms Packing, LLC. (TGF), a premier grower/packer/shipper of Michigan produce, proudly announces the addition of Blake Hansen as National Sales Manager, effective April 28, 2025.

A lifelong Oceana County resident, Hansen brings nearly two decades of retail and customer relationship experience to the TGF team. His impressive career includes 19 years with Frito-Lay as a Route Sales Representative, where he cultivated strong client partnerships and developed customized sales strategies across more than 25 accounts weekly. His background also includes early hands-on experience in agriculture, having worked on Tubbs Orchards in his youth and developed a deep-rooted appreciation for farming and fresh produce.

“I was excited to accept the position at TGF because farming and retail sales have always been a big part of my life,” said Hansen. “From harvesting produce on my grandparents’ farm in Oceana County to packing groceries at my family’s store in Hart, produce has always been personal to me. This role at TGF is an opportunity to connect thousands of people with healthy, delicious fruits and vegetables every season.”

Blake is most energized by the ever-changing rhythm of the produce industry. “Each season brings something new to the table, literally and figuratively,” he added. “There’s always more to learn, and I find it rewarding to know that what we offer contributes to people’s well-being.”

In addition to his professional pursuits, Hansen is a devoted family man. He and his wife of over 20 years are raising three children in the heart of Oceana County. On weekends, the family enjoys outdoor adventures, including camping, boating, hiking, and playing pickleball at their property in Bear Lake.

“Blake’s passion for produce, his deep community ties, and his proven track record in customer-driven sales make him a natural fit for our team,” said Todd Greiner, CEO/President of Todd Greiner Farms. “We’re thrilled to welcome him aboard.”

About Todd Greiner Farms Packing, LLC.

Todd Greiner Farms Packing, LLC., located in Hart, MI, is a family-owned and operated fruit, vegetable, and evergreen grower/packer/shipper. Since its founding in 1994, TGF has maintained a reputation for quality and integrity, operating two packing/shipping facilities and holding a Primus Labs – Superior food safety rating. TGF’s diverse product offerings include asparagus, cherries, zucchini, sweet corn, peaches, hard squash, pumpkins, apples, and evergreens.