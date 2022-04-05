Todd Greiner Farms Announces New Hires

HART, MI – Todd Greiner Farms Packing, LLC. (TGF), a leading Michigan asparagus grower/packer/shipper, announces the expansion of their sales department with new hires Mike Fuher and Steve Rudat.

Effective March 21, Fuher assumed the role of sales & marketing manager and Rudat took on the new position of account & supply chain manager. Fuher is a long-time industry veteran with 15 years of experience including sales roles at BelleHarvest Sales and Del Monte Fresh Produce. Rudat, brings 16 years of experience in transportation and logistics, having worked with several regional transportation companies.

“As our family business continues to grow, we find ourselves at a point where it is necessary to expand our staff and roles to meet the changing needs of our business and our customers,” said Todd Greiner, CEO/president of Todd Greiner Farms. Greiner continued, “Both Steve and Mike bring great energy and broad experience that will be an asset to our business as we kick off asparagus season.”

TGF is best known as a Michigan Asparagus shipper with the season typically running early May through late June. The company also handles increasing volumes of zucchini, summer squash, sweet corn, hard squash, apples, pumpkins and evergreens.

Fuher, the new sales executive, is no stranger to Michigan and felt aligned with TGF’s mission to be the very best fruit and vegetable grower, packer, shipper in the business and is ready to take on the new challenges of learning more about asparagus. In his spare time, Fuher enjoys American history and spending time with his family, which includes four adult children.

Michigan native Rudat is built for the rugged Michigan outdoors and loves to golf, fish and read while cheering on the Michigan State Spartans and spending time with his wife, nieces and nephews and three dogs. Rudat closed by saying, “I’m a farm kid and I’ve always loved seeing everything in the supply chain from start to finish, but most importantly what sold me on TGF is its owners, Todd and Sarah. They are truly genuine people who have built a great culture and fantastic farming operation that allows employees to be their best selves and grow professionally.”

# # #