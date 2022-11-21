Tofurky Bolsters Leadership Team Appointing Jeff Schulkers as New Vice President of Operations

Hood River, Ore. – Tofurky, the leading independent producer of plant-based meats in the U.S., today announced that CPG industry expert Jeff Schulkers has joined the executive team as the company’s new Vice President of Operations. Schulkers has more than a decade of experience serving in operations and manufacturing management roles for some of the world’s largest consumer brands, including Darigold, Kraft, Grupo Lala, and more. In his new role at Tofurky, Schulkers is responsible for leading the company’s robust plant-based production operation at its Hood River facilities to increase output, improve efficiency, and support in-house innovation. Shulkers will oversee plant operations, engineering, and maintenance teams to advance the safety and quality of the production pipeline.

Schulkers is a strategic-minded leader and an efficiency improvement expert with a passion for strengthening manufacturing programs by optimizing the reduction of loss and waste. Most recently, he held the role of Strategic Operations Director at Darigold, where under his leadership, energy usage was reduced by 16% per gallon produced, wastewater was reduced by 6% per gallon produced and overall waste was reduced by 12%.

“I am thrilled by the opportunity to work closely with the valuable team members who make it possible for Tofurky and Moocho to create a positive impact on people’s lives and the planet everyday through our delicious products,” said Schulkers. “I was drawn to this role because of Tofurky’s decades long sustainability-driven mission and the opportunity to strengthen its best-in-class manufacturing operation. I’m energized to leverage cutting-edge practices to reduce waste and loss even further.”

Earlier this year, the climate-focused brand increased its certified Benefit-Corporation score by over +10 points – an especially significant milestone for food manufacturers, that goes far beyond buying carbon credits. B-Corp provides a framework for operations teams to improve sustainability practices, reducing carbon emissions and production waste. Schulkers intends to continue this legacy of excellence into the new year and beyond.

As VPO, Schulkers is dedicated to creating lasting, positive change and will continue to accelerate Tofurky’s mission by improving efficiency on the production floor, increasing capacity and making room for Tofurky to bring fresh innovations to the market. He intends to build a world-class operations program, both in capital execution and equipment maintenance.

“Jeff brings a refreshing energy and expertise to the Tofurky and Moocho leadership team,” said Andy Kunkler, CFO/COO. “We feel confident that his industry track record will help catapult Tofurky’s growth and commitment to production excellence for our valued clients and customers in the plant-based food category overall.”

As a part of the Tofurky and Moocho leadership team, Schulkers will also work closely with Gilad Kaufman, VP of Research and Development; Robin Baumer, VP of Sales, Jean Nesterak, VP of Supply Chain; Erin Ransom, SVP of Strategic Growth; Andy Kunkler, CFO/COO and Jaime Athos, President and CEO.

Certified Benefit Corporations, Tofurky and Moocho, put purpose before profits and reinvest in a wide variety of environmental initiatives, advocate for animal welfare and invest in community. The brands have always focused on sustainability and activism, including lobbying for labeling reform, but this new endeavor is taking activism a step further. As a B-Corp., each brand is subject to public audits of supply chain, employee welfare and environmental practices. All Tofurky and Moocho products are 100% vegan and use local and organic ingredients whenever possible.

About Tofurky

Founded in 1980, Tofurky is the leading independent plant-based protein producer in the nation, making lip-smacking plant-based foods that are kind to people, animals and the environment. All Tofurky’s chef-crafted foods are made with the highest quality ingredients and are indulgent ways for everyone from vegans to flexitarians to enjoy their favorite comfort foods. All Tofurky products are 100 percent non-GMO, vegan and use local and organic ingredients whenever possible. As a Certified Benefit Corporation, Tofurky puts purpose before profits and reinvests in a wide variety of environmental initiatives, advocates for animal welfare and invests in its community. For more information, visit www.tofurky.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Moocho

Founded in 2019, Moocho is a brand for past, present and future dairy-free enthusiasts, born of a revolution in new-school recipes and simple, modern ingredients. Moocho aims to provide tasty, affordable and accessible dairy-free foods with a texture that shoppers crave. It brings a new generation of plant-based indulgence to the table and closes the gap between what is currently offered and what consumers want. All Moocho products are 100 percent non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free. Moocho is a Certified Benefit Corporation that reinvests in environmental initiatives, advocates for environmental conservation and invests in its community. In addition to Moocho’s do-good enterprise actions; its supply chain and vendors are audited for fair labor practices and ingredient specifications to ensure all contributions to the finished product are respected and hold integrity. For more information, visit moochofoods.com or follow us on Instagram @sayMoocho.