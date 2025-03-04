Tom Hughes Sr., Founder of EarthFresh, Passes Away

It is with deep sadness that EarthFresh announces the passing of our esteemed founder, Tom Hughes Sr who passed away on Friday, February 28, 2025.

A visionary leader and pioneer in the potato industry, Tom Hughes Sr., lifelong passion for the produce industry began in 1963 when he and his business partner, Dave MacKay, established a potato brokerage office at the Ontario Food Terminal.

The EarthFresh family extends its deepest condolences Tom Hughes Sr.’s loved ones. Details regarding services and ways to honor his memory can be seen here: https://www.earthfreshfoods.com/tomhughessr/