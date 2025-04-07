Topline Farms Adds Dr. Justine Taylor as Chief Sustainability Officer: To Launch New Snacks Packs at CPMA Montreal

Leamington, ON – Topline Farms®, a family-owned leader in premium greenhouse grown produce, announced the appointment of Dr. Justine Taylor as Chief Sustainability Officer. Having spent the last 15 years in various agriculture leadership roles, Taylor brings a wealth of science related experience to the newly created role to support Topline Farms®’ aggressive growth strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Justine Taylor to our leadership team at a pivotal time of growth and expansion across North America,” said Max Mastronardi, Executive Vice- President. “As a vertically integrated organization, we are guided by traceability, transparency, and trust—principles that Dr. Taylor will help shape as we advance our sustainability journey.”

“I’m excited to join Topline Farms® as Chief Sustainability Officer, embedding sustainability into every aspect of our business”, said Dr. Justine Taylor. Most recently, Dr. Taylor was the Executive Director, Stewardship & Sustainability & Executive Director, Agrichemical Warehousing Standards Association (AWSA) for Croplife Canada. Taylor holds a PhD in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Alberta and an MBA from Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business.

“From reducing our environmental footprint to strengthening long-term resilience, I’m excited to lead initiatives that drive smart, sustainable growth while aligning with regulatory and retailer goals,” said Dr. Justine Taylor.

Taylor brings deep expertise in controlled environment agriculture, having previously served as Science & Government Relations Manager for the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) before joining CropLife Canada.

“We’re building a resilient supply chain that creates value at every stage—from our greenhouses to the grocery aisle,” she added.

An active member in the community, Taylor sits on the Board of Directors for both the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre and Multicultural Council of Windsor & Essex County. Dr. Justine Taylor will also take a seat on the CPMA’s new Sustainability Committee that convenes this week in Montreal as part of the association’s annual convention & trade show.

In addition to its new Roma Revolution Campaign, Topline Farms® will also be launching new Sustainable Snack Packs to support its Grab N’ Go Program at the upcoming CPMA Show in Montreal April 8-10.

“Demand for our snacking items is growing rapidly,” said Mastronardi. “By offering multi- format options—convenient 3-packs, retail-ready 4-packs, and family-sized 6-packs— we’re able to meet the needs of both customers and consumers alike.”

Topline Farms® will showcase these new packs at Booth 1715 and in the New Product Showcase’s Sustainable Packaging section.

For more information about Topline Farms®, visit www.toplinefarms.com.

About Topline Farms®

At Topline Farms®, we combine cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices to deliver fresh, flavorful greenhouse grown produce year-round. Through innovation, we optimize yields, enhance taste, and conserve resources, providing high-quality fruits and vegetables from our dedicated family of growers.