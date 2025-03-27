Topline Farms Leads the Roma Revolution

Leamington, ON – Topline Farms® is bringing the Roma Revolution to the CPMA Convention & Trade Show in Montreal from April 8-10, 2025, at Booth #1715. As a Chairman’s Club Sponsor, Topline Farms® is excited to showcase its year-round, greenhouse grown Roma tomato program, offering Canadian consumers consistent quality and exceptional flavor.

With generations of experience, Topline Farms® is committed to providing fresh, local produce. Dino Di Laudo, Senior Vice-President of Sales & Marketing, is eager to demonstrate how their Roma tomatoes can help retailers boost sales and strengthen customer loyalty.

“Reliability is key to building trust with consumers,” says Di Laudo. “For decades, we’ve delivered consistent quality by controlling every step of the process—from seed to delivery. This ensures Canadian retailers have access to homegrown Romas year-round, satisfying consumers’ cravings no matter the season.”

“The Roma category is thriving,” says Mastronardi. “To meet demand, we’ve introduced convenient pack sizes, including our new 1lb top-seal format. These options make it easy for Canadians to enjoy their favorite ingredient, grown right here at home. Plus, thanks to our cutting-edge greenhouse technology, our Romas taste just as delicious in January as they do in July.”

Topline Farms® is rapidly expanding its acreage, becoming one of North America’s largest lit crop Roma growers. By using Lit Culture technology, which supplements natural sunlight, they achieve consistent yields, superior quality, and a more sustainable operation, overcoming the challenges of shorter days and colder temperatures.

At CPMA, attendees can experience the Roma Revolution firsthand. Chef Ervin will be creating flavorful recipes at Booth #1715, highlighting the bold taste and versatility of Topline’s Romas.

“Beyond the samples, we’re building a recognizable brand consumers seek out for its chef-quality flavor,” says Chris Veillon, Vice-President of Marketing.

Join the Roma Revolution at CPMA Montreal 2025 with Topline Farms® and discover how these superior Romas can transform your tomato category.

For more information about Topline Farms®, visit www.toplinefarms.com.