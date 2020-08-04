Tops Converts to Sustainable Packaging In Produce

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY – At Tops Friendly Markets, social responsibility and sustainability have always been at the core of the company’s mission, upholding standards that ensure the reduction of environmental waste and energy consumption while providing its customers with sustainably sourced, high-quality products. So when the opportunity came to take a closer look at the packaging of its produce items to make a change for the better, it simply made sense.

Traditionally produce from any local grocery is packaged on foam trays which is non-biodegradable, considered a main source of marine debris, and even during manufacturing is said to emit HFC’s or hydrofluorocarbons, which negatively impact the ozone layer and climate change. All of these reasons and more were why Jeff Cady, director of produce and floral for Tops Friendly Markets decided to take a step back and assess what Tops could be doing differently in order to make a positive impact on the environment. That is when Jeff discovered CKF Inc.’s Earthcycle ™ products and saw how closely their sustainability goals aligned with Tops. Made of a certified compostable, recyclable, blend of virgin and wood pulp, Earthcycle products were noted to keep produce fresher, longer – 20% longer than when packed in plastic.

When 70% of produce items can be effectively trayed, combined with the many other environmental benefits of these eco-friendly fiber trays, Tops made the commitment to transition its produce trays from foam to eco-fiber by the end of this summer. Stores are expected to see their first shipment this weekend.

Another way Tops produce department has committed to its environmental impact is its partnership with local growers like Integrow, who is now the sole provider of Greenhouse grown tomatoes for Tops. Now instead of bringing this product from Leamington, Ontario (255 miles away) or Mexico (2,000 miles away), product will be transported from Albion, NY (45 miles away) or Webster, NY (75 miles away), 52 weeks a year helping Tops to reduce its carbon footprint, another testament to Tops belief in supporting local growers and reducing its environmental impact.

###

About Tops Friendly Markets

Tops Markets, LLC is headquartered in Williamsville, NY and operates 157 full-service supermarkets with five additional franchise stores and is the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York. As a leading grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, and with the support of 14,500 associates, our core mission is to help our communities flourish. We support programs that seek to eradicate hunger and disease; promote the education of our youth; and to ensure we reduce environmental waste and energy consumption while providing our customers with sustainably sourced, high quality products. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com

About CKF Inc. CKF Inc. is a diversified Canadian-owned manufacturer that proudly offers a wide range of moulded pulp, foam, and rPET products to meet the specific demands of retail consumers, food service operators and the packaging industry. CKF is part of the Scotia Investments Family of Companies.