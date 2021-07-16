Tops Offers Sustainable Solution in Salads

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – When you think of sustainability you often think of energy solutions or water conservation, however fuel economy is another way that sustainability is creeping into the produce landscape. Tops has recently decided to partner with North Fork, Long Island, NY based company, Satur Farms, in turn taking miles out of the food chain equation.

“There is no reduction of quality,” said produce and floral director, Jeff Cady for Tops Friendly Markets. “This is simply a choice to better serve our customers and our environment, by working with a locally grown and operated facility right here in New York State all while reducing the fuel emissions that normally would be a part of the equation had we purchased from growers thousands of miles away.”

Satur Farm, also prides itself in upholding its sustainable mission. Product harvested on Long Island is shipped to the New York metropolitan area often in under 24 hours. Their commitment to fresh, high quality, nutritious, and sustainably grown produce has never wavered and is expertly supported by their dedicated team which aligns perfectly with Tops sustainability mission. Tops believes in upholding standards that ensure that we reduce environmental waste and energy consumption while providing our customers with sustainably sourced, high-quality products and the fact that these are truly farm to table products ensure freshness and quality like no other. Satur Farms products, that also carry the NY Grown and Certified seal, that are now available at Tops include Baby Spinach, Baby Kale, Wild Arugula, and Mesculin Mix.

About Tops Friendly Markets Tops Markets, LLC is headquartered in Williamsville, NY and operates 157 full-service supermarkets with five additional franchise stores and is the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York. As a leading grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, and with the support of 15,000 associates, our core mission is to help our communities flourish. We support programs that seek to eradicate hunger and disease; promote the education of our youth; and to ensure we reduce environmental waste and energy consumption while providing our customers with sustainably sourced, high quality products. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com

About Satur Farms Satur Farms was started 20 years ago by a farmers’ daughter living and working in New York City and yearning again for country life along with her chef-husband, at the top of the culinary world, but lacking the fresh ingredients that he worked with in illustrious kitchens in Europe. Armed with Paulette Satur’s plant science degrees and Chef Eberhard Müller’s passion for culinary perfection, they set about growing their farming business together. The inception and rise of Satur Farms were instrumental in bolstering the nascent locally grown food movement. Satur Farms now grows, packs, ships, and markets to restaurants, retail, wholesale, foodservice, and specialty customers all along the Eastern Seaboard, certainly a long way from its initial vegetable garden for fresh-obsessed chef. Satur Farms specializes in baby leaf- wild roquette arugula, baby spinach, spring mix, mizuna, tat soi, baby kale, along with other leafy greens such as a French-style Frisée and baby root vegetables. Farming operations on Long Island’s North Fork in summer and in the mild Florida climate in winter allow for year-round supply of sublimely fresh vegetables. Product harvested on Long Island is shipped to the NY metropolitan area often in under 24 hours. Their commitment to fresh, high quality, nutritious, and sustainably grown produce has never wavered and is expertly supported by their dedicated team.