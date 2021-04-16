Total Produce Completes $1.44B Refinancing

Dublin-listed Total Produce, which is merging with Dole Foods in the US, has completed a $1.44 billion (€1.2 billion) refinancing.

The credit agreement with Coöperatieve Rabobank provides a $500 million five-year committed multi-currency senior secured revolving credit facility, which is available to Total Produce and its co-borrowers. It also includes a $940 million seven-year senior secured term loan facility with Bank of America.

Proceeds of the facilities will be used to refinance the existing Total Produce and Dole debt agreements.

