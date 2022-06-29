Tozer Highlights Summertime Commodities

Santa Maria, CA. — As a world leader in vegetable breeding, Tozer is concentrated on developing new and improved vegetable varieties aligned with the market. Tozer’s dedicated team actively identifies future trends, which has allowed them to prepare for the rising popularity of both arugula and kale. To fulfill the growing market demand, Tozer has developed an array of innovative varieties with excellent benefits for growers, retailers, and end consumers.

“Our international breeding program is at the forefront of developing improved arugula and kale varieties,” said Anthony Stevenson, Area Sales Representative for Tozer. “We strive to develop a fantastic selection of vegetable varieties with improved shelf life, uniformity, vigor, and unique eating qualities.”

The popularity of arugula and kale varieties continues to expand; both vegetables have become a favorite among consumers due to the assortment of health benefits they offer and their cooking versatility. Today, growers seek to cultivate these unique varieties because of their uniformity, weather resistance and harvest flexibility. Tozer offers a range of varieties tailored for optimal growing year-round.

Since the inception of Tozer’s breeding program, innovative varieties, including Athena, a variety of arugula, and Black Jack F1, a variety of kale, are continuously being developed and are grown extensively around the world. The state-of-the-art breeding program allows breeders to produce world-class varieties that are suitable for different climate conditions.

