Training by SmartWash Solutions Helps with Food Safety and FSMA Compliance

SALINAS, CA — The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) identifies water as one of the largest contributors to foodborne illness outbreaks. SmartWash Solutions®, founded two years before the FSMA became law in 2011, was created to mitigate bacterial cross-contamination in fresh-cut produce wash water environments. The SmartWash Solutionssystem combines proprietary wash enhancers for both conventional and organic products, an industry-leading wash-water process controller and regular operator training.



“We believe operator training is a critical component to enhancing food safety and ensuring FSMA compliance,” said Angela Nunez, VP of Technical Support for SmartWash Solutions. “This hands-on training gives our customer partners an understanding of the science behind wash water cross-contamination and how our products combat these problems, so they can consistently operate their systems to enhance food safety while reducing chemical usage and lessening demands for water, electricity and labor.”

Partners who complete their annual SmartWash Solutions training experience interactive sessions presented in English and Spanish. The SmartWash training addressess the importance of wash water chemistry in any food safety program as well as the significance of SmartWash equipment and its proper use in fresh cut produce wash lines. This annual training offers a more in-depth view into how the system works, allowing them to use real-world data to ensure best practices. In addition, the training gives participants an opportunity to learn from other SmartWash Solutions partners, while keeping abreast of any regulatory changes and how those affect their existing process controls.



Reflecting on his recent training experience, Mike O’Sullivan, SmartWash Technician with Taylor Farms Tennessee, said, “This year’s training was very informative. The hands-on technical part and the reference sheets will be very helpful moving forward. I have been a SmartWash champ for several years and still learned a lot this time!”

