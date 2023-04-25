Trucco Expanding Processing, Distribution Center in Vineland

Joseph P. Smith, Cherry Hill Courier-Post Produce April 25, 2023

VINELAND — A tighter embrace of automation over human labor is part of a pending expansion of the A.J. Trucco Inc. food distribution center in the North Vineland Industrial Park.

City planners have approved adding 66,196 square feet to a BDGS Inc.-owned building at 2440 North Mill Road.  

Trucco, headquartered in Bronx, New York, operates a packing room, several automated packing lines, a quality control lab, and cold storage rooms here. It imports a range of fresh produce, including kiwi, blueberries, lemons, and limes, as well as dried fruits, and nuts. Its center opened in Vineland about five years ago.

