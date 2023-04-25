Trucco Expanding Processing, Distribution Center in Vineland

VINELAND — A tighter embrace of automation over human labor is part of a pending expansion of the A.J. Trucco Inc. food distribution center in the North Vineland Industrial Park.

City planners have approved adding 66,196 square feet to a BDGS Inc.-owned building at 2440 North Mill Road.

Trucco, headquartered in Bronx, New York, operates a packing room, several automated packing lines, a quality control lab, and cold storage rooms here. It imports a range of fresh produce, including kiwi, blueberries, lemons, and limes, as well as dried fruits, and nuts. Its center opened in Vineland about five years ago.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cherry Hill Courier-Post