Trudi’s Bananas to Empower Women and Transform Latin American Communities Through Multi-Year Partnership with CARE International

Geneva – New banana brand Trudi’s to start by benefitting 200 rural families in Costa Rica through a multiyear partnership with CARE International and Fyffes partner retailers.

Fyffes developed the Trudi’s™ brand with a clear purpose – ‘Good Fruit, Doing Good’ with a portion of each sale directly benefiting the communities that cultivate them.

Trudi’s promotes gender equality, improved nutrition and supports women to set up small agricultural businesses in the communities where Fyffes farms and supplier farms are located.

To ensure Trudi’s bananas fulfil their purpose by giving back to the communities where the fruit is grown, Fyffes has formed a multi-year partnership with CARE International UK, the international development agency.

The project will begin in Costa Rica in the communities of Matina and is designed to scale as more retailers and consumers prioritise good fruit doing good. In that regard, Fyffes is delighted to welcome Coop Norway as a Trudi’s stockist throughout the entire country, along with Spar UK, who are already leading the way by stocking this ethical banana brand.

Speaking about the development, Chief Marketing Officer Adriano Di Dia said “It is great to see Coop Norway and Spar UK stepping up to bring Trudi’s to life. We know that European consumers really value sustainable and ethical brands, and we are delighted to see Trudi’s on the shelves of our long-term retailer partners.

“These are the first European shops to take the plunge with Trudi’s and I am delighted to say we already have a number of supermarkets interested in other countries. Consumers already know that bananas are good for them, and we also know that consumers want to feel good about the decisions they make, and Trudi’s provides that opportunity.” he said.

Helen McEachern, CEO of CARE International UK said “We are delighted to form this partnership with Fyffes to work together in the banana-growing communities of Central America. With every banana bought, customers will be backing the women who grow and harvest the fruit – improving the lives and futures of women and their communities.”

About Fyffes

For over 130 years Fyffes has brought a choice of tropical produce to countless millions around the world. We achieve the highest quality by nurturing relationships with our growers, supporting our employees, and diligently serving each link in the chain: production, procurement, shipping, ripening, distribution, and marketing. This approach has earned Fyffes leadership across multiple markets; today we are the largest importer of Fairtrade-certified bananas in the world. We are also one of the largest banana and pineapple importers in Europe and the biggest melon importer in North America. We became part of the Sumitomo Corporation in 2017, advancing our industry leadership in many exciting ways.

www.fyffes.com

About CARE International

CARE International is a global humanitarian and development organisation leading the fight to end poverty in the world’s most challenging situations.

Women and girls are at the centre of our work, because we cannot overcome poverty and inequality until all people have equal rights and opportunities. We know that when a crisis erupts, women are often the first to pick up the pieces, so we work alongside women, so they have the power to make change where it’s needed most.

www.careinternational.org.uk

About Trudi’s

Trudi’s is the purpose-driven banana brand committed to making fruit a force for good. Founded by Fyffes, one of the leading companies in the fresh fruit industry for over 130 years, Trudi’s combines bold design and a confident personality with a deep commitment to social impact. Every banana sold supports initiatives that empower women, enhance education, and improve nutrition in the Latin American communities where the fruit is grown. Through programs that promote female leadership, provide access to quality learning, and foster healthier eating, Trudi’s ensures that each bite contributes to meaningful change. By choosing Trudi’s, consumers support a brand that is invested in growing a better tomorrow.

www.trudis.com