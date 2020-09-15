Trump, Biden Campaigns to Make Their Case to Produce Industry During Washington Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representatives of the Trump and Biden Presidential Campaigns will tangle live at the United Fresh Annual Washington Conference, advocating their case for why their candidate is the best choice for the produce industry to lead the country for the next four years.

“We don’t expect fisticuffs online, but be ready for some verbal sparring as election season heats up at high noon, EDT on Wednesday, September 23,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel.

Ray Starling, former chief of staff to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and Tom Vilsack, former Secretary of Agriculture under President Obama, will kick off Wednesday’s general session. They’ll then be followed by renowned political expert Frank Luntz to forecast how he sees the 2020 election likely unfolding.

“We’ve worked closely over the years with both Ray Starling and Tom Vilsack, who are both well-respected and well-positioned to provide key insights on what our industry can expect under either the Trump or Biden administrations in 2021 and beyond,” Stenzel said.

Later at 6:00 pm EDT, attendees will convene for our own Produce Industry Election Night Celebration networking event, where we’ll have some fun debate on the issues and then cast our votes to see which candidate our attendees would choose as our next President. There will even be prizes for the Zoom breakout team that comes closest to guessing the final vote totals for online polling.

Some 350 produce leaders are already registered for this year’s Washington Conference. Attendees will enjoy keynote general sessions, workshops, fun networking events and our Virtual March on Capitol Hill with a choice of 50 different Congressional Zoom visits.

With no airplane or hotel needed, you can join in this unparalleled experience with a click of a button. Register today at www.unitedfresh.org.

Media are invited to attend the Washington Conference, but must pre-register by contacting Mary Coppola, United Fresh’s Vice President, Marketing & Communications.

