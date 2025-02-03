Trump Pauses Mexico Tariffs for 1 Month After Agreement on Border Troops

Fred Imbert and Dan Mangan, CNBC Produce February 3, 2025

President Donald Trump said he is pausing for one month his new 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico after that country’s president agreed to immediately send 10,000 soldiers to the U.S. border to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico.

Trump in a social media post said that during the pause “we will have negotiations” on the tariffs “headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico.”

He also said “I look forward to participating in those negotiations” with Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum “as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC

Related Articles

Deli

SFA Voices Opposition to New Retaliatory Tariffs

Specialty Food Association Deli July 24, 2020

The Specialty Food Association has submitted comments in a letter to the United States Trade Representative opposing additional retaliatory tariffs as part of the enforcement of U.S. WTO rights in the aircraft dispute between the U.S. and the E.U. The USTR is looking to either increase to 100 percent the existing tariffs and/or put tariffs on additional products such as chocolate, jams, pasta, pastries, coffee and baked goods.