Try It! to Help Kick Off Women’s History Month

Los Alamitos, CA – March marks the beginning of women’s history month, a way to pause and take note of the important contributions women have made in our world. How many women do you know who have influenced you to step out of your comfort zone or try something new?

This month, honor a woman in your life by gifting her Try It! How Frieda Caplan Changed the Way We Eat to share with a child or grandchild. This fun and engaging children’s book encourages the youngest consumers to try new things—just like Frieda did when introducing specialty produce items to the market.

In its first year on the market, Try It! has been named one of the Top 10 children’s books of 2021 by Smithsonian Magazine, which promotes selections that teach important life lessons.

“Frieda Caplan isn’t a household name, and yet for all the produce that might be in your house thanks to her—kiwi, spaghetti squash, baby carrots, sugar snap peas—it should be!” notes Smithsonian Magazine’s senior editor Megan Gambino. “While many titles that fall in this subgenre of children’s books can be overburdened with facts, this one stays light and lively, as [Mara] Rockliff tells the story of how Caplan introduced grocers—and therefore, consumers—to offerings more exotic than the usual apples, bananas, potatoes and tomatoes.”

The book has also recently received a 2021 EUREKA! Honor Award for nonfiction children’s books from the California Reading Association, which strives to guide parents and teachers in finding a variety of genres for their kids to explore.

Try It! offers a way to celebrate new experiences and encourages kids, who are often picky eaters, to step out of their comfort zone and try a new food.

Gift a book this month in celebration of women who have made an impact on the way we eat today. Or, in honor of Frieda—who’s company celebrates 60 years this year—buy a few copies to donate to a school library or use them as a promotion tool in your produce department.

Frieda's Specialty Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit, to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda's has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, the family company is owned and operated by Frieda's daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California.