U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council Seeks Nominees for State Member Positions

FOLSOM, Calif. – Members of the highbush (cultivated) blueberry industry are now seeking nominees to fill U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) state member and alternate positions for the 2026 to 2028 term. The nomination period will begin on March 21, 2025.

Eight USHBC state member and alternate seats need to be filled for the term of office beginning January 1, 2026. Eligible producer nominees are those who produced 2,000 pounds or more of highbush blueberries in the United States during the period of January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2025.

Nominations for seven state positions representing Oregon, Georgia, New Jersey, Michigan, Washington, North Carolina, and California will be completed by their respective state blueberry councils and commissions. Reach out directly to your state commission if you are interested in serving.

Nomination applications for Florida’s positions will be made available directly to Florida growers. However, potential Florida nominees are required to complete a USHBC nomination application and forward their application on to the USHBC office via email by April 18, 2025. Please reach out to elections@blueberry.org with any questions.

Once the nomination period is closed, a ballot will be prepared listing all nominees. Florida growers will receive a link to vote via email on April 28, 2025. The voting period will close on May 9, 2025. Those receiving the most votes for each producer seat will be recommended to the Secretary of Agriculture as council members. Those who earn the second most votes for each position will be recommended as the alternate. The names of those who receive the third and fourth most votes will be sent on to the Secretary for consideration as well.

Council members and alternates will serve a term of three years beginning January 1, 2026. Members and alternates can serve for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

Established in 2000, The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). USHBC represents blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. USHBC was established by blueberry growers and currently has 2,500 growers, packers, exporters and importers. USHBC is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at https://ushbc.blueberry.org/.