U.S. Limits Mexico Guest Worker Visas, Sends Farmers Scrambling

CHICAGO – U.S. fruit and vegetable producers are bracing for dramatic disruptions to their labor force after the U.S. government said it was suspending visa interviews in Mexico to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The expected restrictions on migrant workers come as Americans strip grocery stores bare in preparation for potential orders to quarantine.

Starting on Wednesday, new applications will not be processed for the H2A guest worker program and only returning seasonal workers will be allowed to enter the United States, growers said.

