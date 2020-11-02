Uber Adds Grocery Delivery to its Expanding List of Businesses

Uber is getting into the grocery game in New York City, The Post has learned.

The ride-hail giant announced Wednesday that its Uber and Uber Eats apps will roll out a grocery delivery service to most of Manhattan, and said it plans to expand citywide through the rest of the year.

New Yorkers who open the Uber or Uber Eats apps will now see a grocery shopping tab, which will use their delivery address to show them what participating shops are available to them. In addition to chains like Gristedes, D’Agostino’s and Westside Market, the app will also be able to send couriers to smaller shops like Sullivan Street Bakery and Dickson’s Farmstand Meats in Chelsea.

