UC Davis: Cracking the Code of Pistachio Genetics

New DNA Map Could Lead to More Nutritious, Sustainable Nuts

California produces 99% of the nation’s pistachios, generating nearly $3 billion in economic value in the state. But pistachios have been slightly understudied in part because of the lack of a high-quality map of their DNA. University of California, Davis, researchers have now generated the most comprehensive genome sequence of the pistachio, allowing plant breeders to create better — perhaps more nutritious — varieties. They’ve also detailed how pistachio nuts develop, which will help farmers manage their crop more sustainably.

New Phytologist published the study.

Scientists have sequenced the DNA of pistachios before, but co-corresponding author J. Grey Monroe, an assistant professor with the Department of Plant Sciences, said this new genetic map is vastly more detailed and accurate.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: UC Davis



