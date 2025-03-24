UC Davis: Cracking the Code of Pistachio Genetics

Amy Quinton, University of California, Davis Produce March 24, 2025

Photo Credit: Bárbara Blanco-Ulate, UC Davis

New DNA Map Could Lead to More Nutritious, Sustainable Nuts

California produces 99% of the nation’s pistachios, generating nearly $3 billion in economic value in the state. But pistachios have been slightly understudied in part because of the lack of a high-quality map of their DNA. University of California, Davis, researchers have now generated the most comprehensive genome sequence of the pistachio, allowing plant breeders to create better — perhaps more nutritious — varieties. They’ve also detailed how pistachio nuts develop, which will help farmers manage their crop more sustainably.

New Phytologist published the study

Scientists have sequenced the DNA of pistachios before, but co-corresponding author J. Grey Monroe, an assistant professor with the Department of Plant Sciences, said this new genetic map is vastly more detailed and accurate.

