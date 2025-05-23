UF/IFAS Food Safety Expert Encourages Caution but Calm in Wake of Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak

(University of Florida) Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF IFAS) Produce May 22, 2025

Stacks of cucumbers. (Photo Credit: Thomas Wright, UF/IFAS)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an investigation this week of a salmonella outbreak linked to a South Florida cucumber grower. As of Wednesday, when the latest FDA update was issued, the investigation included 26 illnesses in 15 states. Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, but life-threatening complications can also occur, and nine people have been hospitalized.

The FDA is encouraging consumers, retailers and distributors to dispose of any cucumbers sourced from Bedner Growers, Inc., in Boynton Beach between April 29 and May 19. They should clean and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with the cucumbers.

UF/IFAS professor of food safety Keith Schneider studies foodborne illness associated with raw produce consumption. Although he’s not involved with the FDA investigation, he shared some insight based on his research.

Consumers can increase their odds of staying healthy by buying undamaged fruits and vegetables, storing them within a refrigerator if they’re meant to be chilled and periodically cleaning produce drawers, Schneider said.

