United Fresh 2020 Launches Controlled Environment Pavilion with Collaboration Partner

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With demand growing rapidly for controlled environment production, many indoor growers are exhibiting at the United Fresh Convention & Expo to reach retail and foodservice customers. To support this growing category and the commitment to drive innovation in fresh produce, United Fresh is partnering with the Controlled Environment Agriculture Food Safety Coalition (CEA Food Safety Coalition) to launch a new Controlled Environment Pavilion. This new Pavilion on the expo floor will bring together growers, companies providing tools and technologies for indoor production, and thought leaders who are helping grow indoor agriculture.

The CEA Food Safety Coalition is a new independent and member-governed coalition whose mission is to develop credible, strong, and appropriate food safety standards; educate consumers and regulators on controlled environment growing; and communicate the value of controlled environment agriculture.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with United Fresh in hosting this new pavilion,” said Marni Karlin, Executive Director of the CEA Food Safety Coalition. “Our members are pioneering new production models in fresh produce, and we look forward to the opportunity to engage with participants at the United Fresh event – to share perspectives and create an opportunity for conversation across the entire supply chain.” Members of the CEA Food Safety Coalition include BrightFarms, AeroFarms, Plenty, Little Leaf Farms, Revol Greens, and Bowery.

The Pavilion will feature a discussion area where thought leaders will share perspectives on current issues and growth opportunities for indoor ag, hydroponics, vertical farms and rapidly expanding greenhouse production. Retail and foodservice buyers can visit the pavilion to learn more about the category and meet with potential suppliers.

“From first-generation indoor farms growing tomatoes and cukes, to today’s innovators growing berries, leafy greens, microgreens, herbs and more, the Controlled Environment Pavilion is the place to meet with potential customers and service providers, and learn from experts in every phase of the business,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel.

Growers and service providers can choose to exhibit their products in standalone booths adjacent to the Controlled Environment Pavilion, or choose from 10×10 in-line booths or kiosks inside the pavilion.

For more information and to reserve a booth in the Controlled Environment Pavilion, contact Erin Hutchison, United Fresh Director, Supply Chain Relations, at 202-303-3422 or ehutchison@unitedfresh.org. For more information about the CEA Food Safety Coalition, contact Marni Karlin, Executive Director, at marni@ceafoodsafety.org.

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.

We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite out industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption. For more information, visit www.unitedfresh.org