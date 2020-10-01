United Fresh Announces Slate of Learn & Engage Opportunities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh has announced its slate of new programming taking place this fall on the LIVE! 365 platform. United Fresh LIVE! 365 is the industry’s year-round community platform, providing new business opportunities, personal connections and access to education every day.

“We are committed to continue to provide the industry with ways to stay engaged and advance their businesses during this time,” said Amanda Griffin, Vice President of Education & Program Management, United Fresh. “Our LIVE! 365 is proving time and again to be a successful and significant community platform for gathering the industry.”

Beginning in October, United Fresh will host more than 20 webinars, workshops, meet-ups and trainings on the heels of the successful Washington Conference also hosted on the platform.

October Events

Understanding Root Cause Analysis

New Crate Technology Brought to You by Ecolab and IFCO

Produce GAPs Harmonized Standard Auditor Training

2020 Election Forecast with Political Expert Charlie Cook

Meet Up with Partners in the Produce Marketplace

Navigating Emerging Issues in the Fresh Produce Industry – A Cornell Certificate Program

Improving Traceability in Produce (Part 1)

Women in Produce Meet Up

Meet Up With Friends Working To Keep Fresh Fruits and Vegetables in School Meals During COVID-19

Meet Up with Food Safety Professionals Focused on Traceability

November Events

Meet Up with Produce Marketing Professionals

Improving Traceability in Produce (Part 2)

Membership Webinar – Food Safety

Analyzing the 2020 Election Results

Meet Up with Young Produce Professionals

Meet Up with Partners in the Produce Marketplace

Advanced Sales Training

Foreign Supplier Verification Program Training

Meet Up With Food Safety Professionals

Preventive Controls for Qualified Individuals Training

December Events

Produce Industry Leadership Program Alumni Meet Up

Meet Up with the United Fresh International Community

Meet Up with Partners in the Produce Marketplace

And more!



“Whether you find yourself on the platform to attend one of these new events, to explore the Produce Marketplace or connect with more than 10,000 users, LIVE! 365 meets business needs across the supply chain,” said Tom Stenzel, President & CEO, United Fresh. “Engage with your peers in the fresh produce industry, and advance your career through new certificate programs, trainings and more.”

For details and to register for United Fresh’s new Learn & Engage events, visit www.unitedfresh.org. For more information, contact Amanda Griffin, United Fresh’s Vice President, Education & Program Management, at [email protected] or 202-303-3412.

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.