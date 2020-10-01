United Fresh Announces Slate of Learn & Engage Opportunities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh has announced its slate of new programming taking place this fall on the LIVE! 365 platform. United Fresh LIVE! 365 is the industry’s year-round community platform, providing new business opportunities, personal connections and access to education every day.
“We are committed to continue to provide the industry with ways to stay engaged and advance their businesses during this time,” said Amanda Griffin, Vice President of Education & Program Management, United Fresh. “Our LIVE! 365 is proving time and again to be a successful and significant community platform for gathering the industry.”
Beginning in October, United Fresh will host more than 20 webinars, workshops, meet-ups and trainings on the heels of the successful Washington Conference also hosted on the platform.
October Events
- Understanding Root Cause Analysis
- New Crate Technology Brought to You by Ecolab and IFCO
- Produce GAPs Harmonized Standard Auditor Training
- 2020 Election Forecast with Political Expert Charlie Cook
- Meet Up with Partners in the Produce Marketplace
- Navigating Emerging Issues in the Fresh Produce Industry – A Cornell Certificate Program
- Improving Traceability in Produce (Part 1)
- Women in Produce Meet Up
- Meet Up With Friends Working To Keep Fresh Fruits and Vegetables in School Meals During COVID-19
- Meet Up with Food Safety Professionals Focused on Traceability
November Events
- Meet Up with Produce Marketing Professionals
- Improving Traceability in Produce (Part 2)
- Membership Webinar – Food Safety
- Analyzing the 2020 Election Results
- Meet Up with Young Produce Professionals
- Meet Up with Partners in the Produce Marketplace
- Advanced Sales Training
- Foreign Supplier Verification Program Training
- Meet Up With Food Safety Professionals
- Preventive Controls for Qualified Individuals Training
December Events
- Produce Industry Leadership Program Alumni Meet Up
- Meet Up with the United Fresh International Community
- Meet Up with Partners in the Produce Marketplace
- And more!
“Whether you find yourself on the platform to attend one of these new events, to explore the Produce Marketplace or connect with more than 10,000 users, LIVE! 365 meets business needs across the supply chain,” said Tom Stenzel, President & CEO, United Fresh. “Engage with your peers in the fresh produce industry, and advance your career through new certificate programs, trainings and more.”
For details and to register for United Fresh’s new Learn & Engage events, visit www.unitedfresh.org. For more information, contact Amanda Griffin, United Fresh’s Vice President, Education & Program Management, at [email protected] or 202-303-3412.
