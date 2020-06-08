United Fresh Collaborates With U.S. Chamber’s National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity

United Fresh Produce Association is collaborating with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity, announced Thursday, June 4.

“United Fresh is proud to be part of the U.S. Chamber’s initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with others in the business community working to listen, learn and address the challenges of inequality.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the world’s largest organization representing businesses of all sizes across every sector of the economy, will fully leverage its federation of trade associations and state and local chambers by continuing this dialogue in local communities, and across industry sectors.

“The senseless death of George Floyd has called renewed attention to the inequality and injustice in America. We stand in solidarity against racism and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in our society and economy,” said Suzanne Clark, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As a nation, we must address this issue with a robust plan of action.”

For more information about the initiative, visit U.S. Chamber of Commerce at www.uschamber.com