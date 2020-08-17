United Fresh-FPFC Team Up For 2021 Expo

LOS ANGELES, CA – United Fresh Produce Association and the Fresh Produce & Floral Council have teamed up to deliver a combined convention & expo June 24-26, 2021 in Los Angeles.

The United Fresh Convention & Expo had been planned for April 2021, but is being moved to June to allow greater flexibility for companies returning to in-person events following the pandemic. The FPFC Expo traditionally held in July will move alongside United Fresh at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown LA.

“We are excited to be working with FPFC members on their home turf in southern California,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel. “The FPFC Expo is always a great event for retailers and foodservice buyers in the west, and now will be part of a global event with United Fresh. We look forward to welcoming FPFC members and exhibitors to be part of a great celebration as our produce community once again gathers in person,” he said.

“The Board of Directors of the Fresh Produce & Floral Council (FPFC) is thrilled to partner with United Fresh for the 2021 EXPO! As an industry, we are heading into 2021 with high hopes of in-person tradeshows, but we are aware of many postponed events due to the current pandemic bleeding into 2021. This collaborative effort is intended to bring some relief for next year to our exhibitors, retail partners, and attendees in both travel and cost savings with a combined 2-day EXPO event. With United Fresh bringing their strong presence to Southern California in the heart of LA, we look forward to creating a solid networking experience working together for all of our members while eliminating one extra tradeshow for the industry as we consider the challenges of the current season,” said Kori Martin, FPFC EXPO Chair.

“As Chairman of United Fresh, I’ve seen firsthand how collaboration and teamwork have kept our industry moving forward during trying times,” said Michael Muzyk, President of Baldor Specialty Foods. “This collaboration between our associations will strengthen the experience for suppliers and buyers in every segment of the business, and provide a cost-effective way for even those companies most stressed by the pandemic to get back into the game meeting new customers and finding new innovations.”

Incoming 2021 FPFC Chairman, Sean McClure of Professional Produce also stated his excitement and praise for the partnership. “The consolidation of the two shows for 2021 into a single, two-day event will help bring together an even larger vendor and retail community, providing an increase in interaction for both organizations and their members. The FPFC has had great success in hosting the past EXPO events for its members, retail, foodservice and suppliers every year and look forward to continuing that same tradition in 2022.”

Convention education, meetings and networking will begin on Thursday, June 24, followed by a two-day expo Friday and Saturday. This schedule provides a convenient way for visitors to come to Los Angeles toward the end of week, enjoy a great expo and entertainment through Saturday evening, then return home in time to start the Monday work week.

United Fresh and FPFC exhibitors will also have multiple options to maximize their year-long B2B marketing, with exhibits and connections on the United Fresh LIVE! 365 platform, sponsorship visibility for online education and networking events, and the ability to host webinars to reach their specific targets in the global produce community.

###

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption. For more information, visit www.unitedfresh.org or call 202-303-3400.

About Fresh Produce & Floral Council

The Fresh Produce & Floral Council mission is to connect the produce industry to information, education, and professional network to increase knowledge, grow their business, and collectively advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.fpfc.org or call (714) 739-0177.