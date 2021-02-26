United Fresh Introduces Webinar Series Focused on Produce Import & Export Regulations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh Produce Association has developed a six-part webinar series designed to inform companies of the regulatory issues affecting international trade of produce products imported into and exported from the United States.

Developed with consultation from United Fresh’s International Advisory Board, these sessions will provide an overview of the most critical aspects of the import and export processes, including identifying and working with key regulatory agencies, understanding food safety requirements, exploring marketing opportunities, and more. Speakers will include USDA officials, embassy agricultural attachés and produce industry leaders with expertise and insight into international trade topics.

Beginning Tuesday, March 16 at 1:00 pm EDT, with the session A Product’s Journey into the United States: Understanding Regulatory Requirements, speakers Peter Scarabelli (AMS) Compliance and Enforcement Branch Chief, USDA/AMS/SCP, Marketing Order and Agreement Division; and Andrea F. Huberty, Ph.D., Director, Imports Regulations and Manuals, Plant Protection and Quarantine will guide attendees through the myriad of regulatory requirements needed to export produce into the U.S. including risk assessments, pest and disease, and more.

Additional Session topics include:

Understanding Produce Import Logistics Best Practices

Food Safety Requirements for the US: What Growers Need to Know

Introduction to Export Regulatory Policy

Developing New Markets & Expanding Export Access for US Products

Market Trends: Canada, United Kingdom and Japan

“As international trade continues to present complex business challenges, and opportunities, companies benefit from having the latest information and guidance to help them make decisions about their import and export programs,” said Mayda Sotomayor, CEO, Seald Sweet International/Greenyard USA, and Chair of United Fresh’s International Advisory Board. “No matter how much experience your company has in international trade, companies will benefit from engaging in these discussions. I’m glad to see United Fresh present this important new webinar series to help companies navigate these business opportunities.”

Attendees can register for each session, available to United Fresh members for $100 per session and to non-members can for $150 per session. Visit www.unitedfresh.org to register.

For more information about the program, contact Amanda Griffin, Vice President of Education & Program Management, United Fresh at 202-303-3412.

