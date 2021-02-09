United Fresh Launches 2021 Produce Industry Compensation Survey

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United Fresh Produce Association has launched its 2021 Compensation Survey for the fresh produce industry. The data collected will be published in an expansive research report that will assist produce industry employers in understanding critical compensation benchmarks.

“In these precarious times, it’s crucial for our industry to have reliable data and benchmarks to inform our decisions,” said United Fresh’s Finance & Business Management Council Chairman Mike McGee, L&M Companies. “Broad industry participation in this year’s survey will lead to a robust report, providing industry employers with reliable metrics to ensure they are offering competitive compensation.”

For 2021, additions to the survey include two new positions focused on sustainability, as well as a series of questions related to how companies have changed their salary and benefit practices in the wake of COVID-19 and its impact on the industry.

“With more companies hiring for full time sustainability and social responsibility positions, we’ve added questions for director and manager roles in this area,” said Miriam Wolk, Vice President of Member Services, United Fresh. “This data should enable produce companies to present competitive offers to these sought-after professionals.”

The survey also will collect compensation and benefits data from produce companies for more than 30 full-time positions in the areas of: Sales & Marketing; Production & Operations; Quality Control & Assurance; Administration; Finance & Accounting; and Executives. The survey is open to any U.S. or Canadian-based produce employer, including grower-shippers, brokers, wholesaler-distributors, importers, exporters, and fresh-cut processors.

The survey is administered every two years by expert research firm Industry Insights. The results will be published this June in a detailed report designed to help produce companies directly compare their salaries and benefits for more than thirty full-time positions. Data is reported by ownership type (family, private, public); type of business; produce sales volume; number of full-time employees; and geography. New this year, in addition to the traditional publication, the survey results will also be available in a secure and searchable online portal.

The survey is open at www.unitedfreshsurvey.com to any U.S. or Canadian-based produce company until March 12. The final research report will be available in June at the United Fresh 2021 Convention & Expo in Los Angeles, CA.

There is no cost to participate in the survey. Companies that submit data for the survey are eligible to receive a fully-customized report and portal access for their company at the special rate of $195. Non-survey participants can order the final report and portal access for $495 for United Fresh members, and $695 for non-members.

###

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.