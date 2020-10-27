United Fresh Launches New Program to Kick Off 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh Produce Association is launching the United re-Fresh Experience, a monthly series of events in January 2021 to re-Fresh your business, re-Fresh your company, and re-Fresh your life.

“Despite the trials and tribulations across our supply chain in 2020, we’re all ready to turn the corner into brighter days,” said Tom Stenzel, President & CEO of United Fresh. “The new United re-Fresh Experience will help companies and teams explore what we’ve learned this year to build a stronger future, and what new and innovative opportunities lie ahead in 2021.”

Ten thought-provoking sessions spread across the month will bring together peers across the industry in a new and unique way. Experts will present concepts to forge success in both personal and business environments, followed immediately by break-out peer-to-peer discussions to share innovative strategies coming to life in 2021.

Among the session topics to be addressed:

Solutions for Personal Well-Being in Stressful Times

Combining Remote and in-Person Work Environments for Success

Enhancing Diversity and Equality Within Your Company and Our Industry

Creating Flexible Supply Chains to Withstand Future Challenges

Building Sustainability Into Your Operations

Assessing the Impact of the Presidential Election

Managing Food Safety Through Disruption and Crisis

Creating Impulse Buying in Online Produce Sales

Adopting Direct-to-Consumer Sales Opportunities

Rebuilding the Restaurant and Hospitality Sector

The 2021 United re-Fresh Experience Advisory Council will be co-chaired by Kristen Reid, Executive Vice President, MIXTEC Group, and Claudia Pizarro-Villalobos, Marketing and Communications, D’Arrigo California.

“The United re-Fresh Experience allows our industry to start the year with enthusiasm and an open-mind as we navigate new ways of operating,” said Reid. “Claudia and I look forward to working with our peers and the United Fresh team to bring the strongest possible experience to the industry.”

If you are interested in joining the United re-Fresh Experience Advisory Council, please contact Amanda Griffin, United Fresh Vice President, Education & Program Management at [email protected]. The Advisory Council will help select speakers for the sessions and ensure the greatest value to the membership and industry through this unique programming.

United Fresh members can register for all 10 sessions at a discount price of $795, or at $100 per individual session a-la-carte. Sessions will be recorded and available on-demand for all registered attendees.

To subscribe for the full United re-Fresh Experience this January, visit www.unitedfresh.org.

###

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.

We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite out industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption. For more information, visit www.unitedfresh.org