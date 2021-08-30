United Fresh Names 2021 Caplan Family Business Scholarship Winners

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh Produce Association is pleased to announce the four recipients of the 2021 Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarships:

Joseph F. Basciani, Co-Owner, CFO, Basciani Foods Inc.

Curtis Griffin, Assistant Grower, Griffin Ranches, Inc.

Lianna Tilton, Quality Assurance and Food Safety Supervisor, Braga Fresh Family Farms

, Quality Assurance and Food Safety Supervisor, Braga Fresh Family Farms Leticia Velazquez, Midwest Operations Manager, The FruitGuys

The Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship Program was founded in 2001 by sisters Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in honor of their mother, Frieda Rapoport Caplan. The program provides the opportunity for representatives from family-owned, United Fresh member businesses to attend the United Fresh Washington Conference. The four scholarship recipients receive complimentary airfare, hotel and registration to participate in the conference, September 20-22 in Washington, D.C., and will be recognized at the Wednesday morning general session.

“We are thrilled to host this year’s scholarship recipients back in the nation’s capital for the industry’s most important event for the benefit and vitality of the produce industry,” said Jackie Caplan Wiggins, Vice President and COO of Frieda’s, Inc. “These passionate industry professionals will have a great opportunity to learn from Washington Conference veterans and other industry leaders on the most pressing public policy issues, while contributing their own diverse perspectives and experiences.”

The United Fresh Washington Conference brings together hundreds of produce leaders from all sectors of the industry for education on critical industry issues and meetings with members of Congress, their staffs and top regulatory officials. Scholarship recipients will have an opportunity to network with produce industry leaders from across the country, learn effective strategies for sharing the produce industry’s voice at the Produce Advocacy Bootcamp, as well as gain an understanding of the political process and how to advocate for their priority issues while in Washington and 365 days a year back home.

Each year, a scholarship committee reviews applicants for the program using several criteria, including each candidate’s interest in advocacy work and their commitment to the produce industry.

For more information on the Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship Program, contact Angela Tiwari, United Fresh’s Director, Grassroots & Political Action, at atiwari@unitedfresh.org or 202-303-3416. For information on the Washington Conference, visit www.unitedfresh.org.

