United Fresh Names Best In Show Virtual Exhibit Booths

WASHINGTON, D.C. – From a new concept just a few months ago to a 200-company virtual expo reaching more than 7,500 attendees, United Fresh LIVE! brought out the best in exhibiting company marketing teams.

Based on attendee votes through the United Fresh LIVE! platform, we can now announce the “best of the best” in executing virtual booths on the expo floor.

The winners in each category for United Fresh LIVE! Best in Show are:

Best Use of Graphics : Chiquita Brands LLC

: Chiquita Brands LLC Best Use of Video : Driscoll’s

: Driscoll’s Best Use of Downloads : Del Monte Fresh Produce, N.A., Inc.

: Del Monte Fresh Produce, N.A., Inc. Best FreshMKT Booth : Pure Flavor – Pure Hothouse Foods, Inc.

: Pure Flavor – Pure Hothouse Foods, Inc. Best FreshTEC Booth : IFCO Systems, N.A.

: IFCO Systems, N.A. Best Overall Booth: Sunset/Mastronardi Produce Ltd.

“I’m blown away by the creativity of our United Fresh LIVE! virtual exhibitors,” said John Toner, Vice President of Conventions & Industry Collaboration, United Fresh Produce Association. “We’re grateful for all exhibitors who participated this year and are pleased to be able to honor those whose strategies took advantage of the opportunities that the platform had to offer.”

With United Fresh LIVE! online 24-7, be sure to log back in to see why these exhibits stood out for attendees, as well as explore the full virtual expo. To login, visit www.unitedfreshlive.org.





