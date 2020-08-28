United Fresh Offers Fall Cornell Certificate Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Registration is now open for a new United Fresh-Cornell University External Education / eCornell certificate program Navigating Emerging Issues in the Fresh Produce Industry, a six-part workshop series to be delivered through the United Fresh LIVE! 365 platform, October 26-30, 2020.

“We’re thankful for the ongoing collaboration with Cornell University, allowing us to continue to offer strong programming, specifically for the produce industry,” said Amanda Griffin, United Fresh’s Vice President of Education & Program Management. “As we continue to work from home we’re also learning from home, and certificate programs like this allow fresh produce professionals to excel in today’s environment.”

Sessions will be led by Cornell instructors and take place on the United Fresh LIVE! 365 virtual platform during the week of October 26. The sessions will cover the following:

Blue Ocean Strategy: Change, Disruption and Growth

Change, Disruption and Growth The Future of Farming and Food: Internet of Things, Blockchain and other Disrupting Technologies

Consumer Behavior Today

Business of Politics and the Politics of Business

Leading Digital Transformation

Managing Remote Teams

Tuition for Navigating Emerging Issues in the Fresh Produce Industry is $600 for United Fresh members and $800 for non-members. Attendees who participate in all six sessions (live or on-demand) will receive a certificate of completion from Cornell University. Visit www.unitedfresh.org to learn more about the program and to register.

For more information, contact Amanda Griffin, United Fresh’s Vice President, Education & Program Management, at [email protected] or 202-303-3412.



