United Fresh Offers New Cornell Certificate Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Registration is now open for a new United Fresh-Cornell University Executive Education certificate program Leading Through Crisis: The Path Forward for the Fresh Produce Industry, a five-part workshop series to be delivered during United Fresh LIVE!, June 15-19.

“Thanks to the Cornell Executive Education team for putting together so quickly such a strong program specifically for the produce industry,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel. “We want everyone to be able to afford this program, so have priced it at $400 for United Fresh members, and $600 for non-members.”

The five sessions will be led by five different Cornell instructors and take place on the United Fresh LIVE! virtual platform with one session each day the week of June 15. The sessions will cover the following:



Values Driven Leadership and Critical Thinking

VUCA Leadership(Volatile, Uncertain, Chaotic, and Ambiguous)

Planning Supply Chains for Resiliency

Communicating Through a Crisis

State of the Industry: A Forecast of the Future.

The final session will be taught by Ed McLaughlin, Interim Dean of Cornell University’s Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management and a long-time respected expert on the fresh produce and retail industry. Attendees who participate in all five sessions (live or on-demand) will receive a certificate of completion from Cornell University.

Registration for United Fresh LIVE! is FREE, and includes general sessions, workshops, roundtable discussions, happy hours, a virtual trade show and more.

Registration for Leading Through Crisis: The Path Forward for the Fresh Produce Industry, is a separate event; visit www.unitedfresh.org to learn more about the program and to register.

For more information, contact Amanda Griffin, United Fresh’s Vice President, Education & Program Management, at agriffin@unitedfresh.org or 202-303-3412.



