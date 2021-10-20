United Fresh Releases FreshFacts on Retail Q2 2021 Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh Produce Association’s Q2 2021 issue of FreshFacts® on Retail is now available. Sponsored by Mucci Farms, this issue reports that vegetable declines mainly drove produce trends in Q2, despite growing fruit dollars. However, volume sales declined across the board.

“A year-and-a-half into the pandemic, the new norm continues to evolve in response to changing dynamics,” said Miriam Wolk, United Fresh’s Vice President, Member Services. “Future growth opportunities lie in understanding consumers’ changing behaviors and leveraging this knowledge to cater to their diverging needs.”

In addition to measuring retail price and sales trends for the top 10 fruit and vegetable commodities, the report looks at broader Q2 2021 category performance data. Seasonal category deep dives feature bananas, broccoli, cherries and onions, with a year-to-year comparison of the last three years’ Q4 results to aid in planning for a successful Q4 2021. The report also includes a deeper dive into trends for salad kits.

Additional Q2 2021 highlights include:

As an added value, the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board and NielsenIQ Fresh will host a webinar to highlight key statistics and trends included in the Q2 2021 report. Featuring analysis from Lyndsey Abbott, Vice President – West Region, Nielsen, the webinar will take place on October 26 at noon ET, providing an opportunity for participants to ask questions and participate in interactive audience discussion. Registration for the webinar is free of charge for all United Fresh and PMA members ($100 for non-members). Registration is available at www.unitedfresh.org.

The FreshFacts® on Retail report also measures retail price and sales trends for value-added, organic and other produce categories. The report is produced in partnership with NielsenIQ Fresh, with direction from the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board.

FreshFacts® on Retail can be downloaded free of charge for all United Fresh and PMA members ($50 for non-members) on the United Fresh website. If you have questions, contact Miriam Wolk, United Fresh’s Vice President of Member Services at 202-303-3410. For questions about specific data contained in the report, contact Lyndsey Abbott.

