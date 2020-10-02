United Fresh Releases Q2 2020 FreshFacts on Retail Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh Produce Association’s Q2 2020 issue of FreshFacts® on Retail reports is now available, sponsored by Mucci Farms. Mucci Farms is a leading greenhouse grower, packer, shipper and marketer of fresh fruits and vegetables with growing and distribution facilities in Canada and the United States.

“As a forward-thinking organization, Mucci Farms has long been committed to advancing the greenhouse industry through automation and technology, with a particular focus on valuable data that allows us to increase efficiencies and better serve our customers,” said Emily Murracas, Director of Marketing, Mucci Farms. “Partnering with United Fresh for FreshFacts® on Retail was a seamless fit, as the world continues to trend heavily towards data driven metrics to establish clear objectives and goals.”

The report covers the increasing popularity of e-commerce and the unprecedented rise of in-home consumption triggered by COVID-19, including the continued growth of fresh fruit and vegetable sales. The e-commerce boom in April was likely due to an increase in consumer adoption. Various degrees of “reopening” throughout May onwards led to more trips to stores and thus some leveling off of E-commerce, but the trends appear to be here to stay.

“The changes in consumer behavior sparked by COVID-19 have impacted sales across the entire store, providing many produce categories with an opportunity for growth as consumers cook more meals at home and look for products they feel will boost their overall health,” said Miriam Wolk, United Fresh’s Vice President, Member Services. “Although basket size continues to level off and we pass the initial stock up phase of building ‘pandemic pantries,’ sales continue to rise as many consumers opt to remain at home despite easing restrictions.”

Q2 2020 data highlights include:

Growth continues in fruit and vegetables as sales surge across categories driven by consumers increasing average dollars per buyer as consumers seek versatile cooking and salad staples for home meal preparation, as well as healthy home snack options.

Packaged salads are a top-selling organic produce commodity, followed by apples and strawberries.

Seasonal category deep dives explore apples, citrus and cooking vegetables, with a year-to-year comparison of the last three years’ Q4 results to aid in planning for a successful Q4 2020.



Consumer response to value-added fruit remains muted, while value-added vegetables sales grew. Products that are typically consumed in group settings declined, while products that are more challenging for consumers to handle and prepare at home drove consumer interest.



FreshFacts® on Retail, produced in partnership with Nielsen Fresh and with direction from the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board, measures retail price and sales trends for the top 10 fruit and vegetable commodities as well as other value-added produce categories.

To further explore the data from this issue, the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board will host a webinar on October 20 at 2:00 pm EST. Moderated by Jeff Cady, Director of Produce and Floral, Tops Friendly Markets and featuring analysis from Mike Galaburda, Client Director, Nielsen Perishables Group, the webinar will highlight the notable statistics from the report, as well as provide an opportunity for produce professionals to gain a broader understanding of what may be driving current trends. To register for the webinar, visit www.unitedfresh.org.

The complete FreshFacts® on Retail Q2 2020 report is available free of charge for United Fresh members ($50 for non-members). To download the report, visit www.unitedfresh.org. For questions, contact Miriam Wolk, Vice President, Member Services, United Fresh, at 202-303-3410. For questions about specific data contained in the report, contact Mike Galaburda, Client Director, Nielsen Perishables Group.

