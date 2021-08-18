United Fresh Releases Summer 2021 Fresh Insights for Foodservice Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Summer 2021 issue of United Fresh’s Fresh Insights for Foodservice is now available. Sponsored by Produce Alliance, this quarterly report highlights on-trend foodservice applications for fresh produce in restaurants, at retail, in meal kits and more.

“Summer is the ideal time to enjoy fresh produce, both with the bountiful availability of in-season vegetables and fruit, and with many folks seeking out lighter fare to beat the heat,” said Andrew Marshall, Director of Foodservice & Foundation Partnerships, United Fresh. “Restaurant operators are also welcoming back diners and looking to ‘wow’ customers with new ways to experience their favorite produce.”

The report highlights In Season summer trends, featuring creative menu applications for peaches and jalapenos, as well as how fresh produce can star in a variety of grilled applications. Looking ahead, the “On the Horizon” section covers trends and data that will impact foodservice this winter, while also highlighting papaya, broccoli rabe, as well as eye-catching fresh produce accompaniments to charcuterie boards and cheese platters.

Additionally, this quarter’s “Chain Report” explores the latest national account introductions, featuring cilantro, dragon fruit and mango. The “Kids’ Table” section highlights the increased presence of fresh produce on QSR kids’ menus, as well as the significant growth of watermelon, whether as a beverage, served as a watermelon skewer, in a fruit salad or simply as a healthy side.

“We have seen a number of our QSR customers move toward making more fresh options available on their kids’ menus,” said Katie O’Connor, Marketing Manager, Produce Alliance. “Today’s kids are savvy eaters, who are looking for fresh, innovative options with opportunities to customize and make their meal their own. Increasingly, customers are moving in this direction to not only accommodate kids, but also parents who want their kids to eat more vegetables.”

Rounding out this issue, the “View from Above” sectionuncovers the latest research and proposed solutions, to the ongoing labor shortage, including the impact to all segments of the foodservice supply chain and its effect on produce growers, distributors and foodservice operators.

To further explore the summer report, the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board will host an interactive webinar on Tuesday, August 24 at 3:00 pm EDT/Noon PDT. Registration for the webinar is free for United Fresh members. Visit www.unitedfresh.org to register.



The summer issue of Fresh Insights for Foodservice is available at www.unitedfresh.org and can be downloaded free of charge for United Fresh members.

