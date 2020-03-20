United Fresh Statement Applauding USDA and DOL Announcement of Information Sharing to Assist H-2A Employers

United Fresh applauds the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Labor for responding to our urgent requests to provide flexibility for U.S. farmers utilizing the H-2A program. United Fresh and industry stakeholders have been pressing the Administration throughout this crisis to address this issue and ensure that workers are available for produce companies who need H-2A and H-2B workers. Today’s announcement will help facilitate more workers to be available, although we must still push to accelerate the visa process for those coming from outside the United States.

“United Fresh has worked across the supply chain to ensure the integrity of the essential services we’re providing go uninterrupted in these unprecedented times,” said Tom Stenzel, President & CEO of United Fresh Produce Association. “With this announcement, we’re making incremental progress, but must continue to work hard to ensure that Americans have access to fresh produce, meeting our most critical mission.”