United Fresh Takes Off on California Town Hall Tour

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh will kick off a week-long “All Roads Lead to San Diego” tour on Monday, March 2 with town hall events and member visits throughout California. Members will hear updates on immigration, food safety, international trade and nutrition initiatives from United Fresh executive staff and have the opportunity to share their perspectives on the issues. The tour concludes on Friday, March 6 with an industry reception at the San Diego Convention Center, home of United Fresh 2020 Convention & Expo, June 16-19.

“With our convention returning to California this year, we wanted to take this opportunity to meet with our members throughout the state,” said Tom Stenzel, United Fresh President & CEO. “Town Hall events like these allow us to engage in personal discussions about challenges facing our members, and to spotlight how United Fresh can help leverage the passion of individual members to make a difference for the greater industry.”

The tour will have two routes. One group of United Fresh executive staff will travel from San Francisco down the Central Coast; another will start in Sacramento and travel through the Central Valley.

The Fresh Impact Tour Town Halls and member visits are scheduled as follows:

2020 California Tour Stops Sacramento March 2 Town Hall Luncheon & Member Visits San Francisco March 2 Town Hall Luncheon & Member Visits Salinas March 2 Networking Reception Santa Maria March 3 Town Hall Luncheon & Member Visits Visalia March 3 Town Hall Luncheon & Member Visits Bakersfield March 4 Town Hall Luncheon & Member Visits Oxnard March 4 Town Hall Luncheon & Member Visits Los Angeles March 5 Fresh Produce & Floral Council Luncheon San Diego March 6 Networking Reception

For more information on the March California Town Hall Tour locations, and to RSVP to attend, visit https://www.unitedfresh.org/california-fresh-impact-tour/.

Throughout the trip, members and staff will be posting updates and photos to the United Fresh LinkedIn and Facebook pages. Follow along online or attend a California Town Hall Tour as All Roads Lead to San Diego!

For more information on the California Town Hall Tour, contact Miriam Wolk, Vice President of Member Services, at 202-303-3410 or by email at mwolk@unitedfresh.org.

