United Fresh Women in Produce Nomination Period Open

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Held each year in conjunction with the United Fresh Convention & Expo, Women in Produce recognizes the contributions of all women working in the produce industry, and selects one individual to share her personal experience. This year marks the 23nd anniversary of this special event.

The honoree will be selected from nominations submitted across the industry. Nominations are evaluated based on the candidate’s industry involvement and contributions, as well as their inspiration to the industry.

Women in Produce will be the signature program at the Breakfast General Session on Wednesday, June 17, allowing for a broader attendee community to celebrate this year’s honoree and network with more industry colleagues.

This year, Katie Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for Feeding America will keynote the Women in Produce Breakfast General Session. Katie leads the implementation of Feeding America’s strategy, working hand in hand with member food banks and other key partners to advance an America where no one is hungry. In her role, Katie oversees and facilitates synergy among Feeding America’s Equity and Program, Supply Chain, Network Engagement, Research, and Strategic Partnership functions. Katie and her team work to develop and implement changes in Feeding America’s operating model in support of their strategy and outcomes, together with the food banks as well as new partners who complement their core capabilities. Another important part of her role is building and enhancing relationships with network leaders and other key partners to clearly define shared goals and co‐create strategies and plans for achieving those goals in support of our vision and mission.

“Women in Produce is one of the most inspirational events at our convention and I’m honored to have been present for each ceremony over the past 23 years,” said United Fresh President & CEO, Tom Stenzel. “Elevating the celebration to a breakfast general session once again shines a brighter light on the contributions from all women in our industry as the focus of this gathering. I invite everyone to join me at the breakfast in San Diego.”

The 2020 honoree will join a distinguished group of women including:

· Dan’l Mackey Almy, DMA Solutions, Inc.

· Tonya Antle, Organic Produce Network

· Jan Berk, San Miguel Produce

· Frieda Rapoport Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc.

· Karen Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc.

· Margaret D’Arrigo Martin, Margaret, Inc.

· Jan DeLyser, California Avocado Commission

· Lorelei, DiSogra, United Fresh Produce Association

· Jan Fleming, Strube Celery & Vegetable Company

· Janice Honigberg, Sun Belle, Inc.

· Cindy Jewell, California Giant Berry Farms

· Lorri Koster, Koster Communications, Coastal Grower Magazine

· Julie Krivanek, Krivanek Consulting Inc.

· Kathleen Nave, California Table Grape Commission

· Lisa McNeece, Grimmway Enterprises Inc.

· Teri Miller, The Fresh Market

· Dr. Martha Rhodes-Roberts, Roberts Associates

· Steffanie Smith, Andrew Smith Company

· Heather Shavey, Costco Wholesale

· Mayda Sotomayor-Kirk, Seald Sweet International/Greenyard USA

· Rosemary Talley, Talley Farms

· Jenney Tenney, The Kroger Company

Nominations for the 2020 honoree will be accepted until March 6, 2020. To nominate a woman in the produce industry, visit www.unitedfreshshow.org. Registration for the Women in Produce Breakfast General Session is included in the United Fresh 2020 All Access Package. To register for the event, visit www.unitedfreshshow.org.

For more information about the nomination process or the reception, contact United Fresh Vice President of Education & Member Programs, Amanda Griffin at agriffin@unitedfresh.org or 202-303-3412.

