United Fresh Women in Produce Nomination Period Open

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nominations are now being accepted for United Fresh’s 2021 Women in Produce Honoree. Celebrated each year in conjunction with the United Fresh Convention & Expo, the program recognizes the contributions of all women working in the produce industry and selects one individual to share her personal experience. This year marks the 24th anniversary of this special event.

“For nearly a quarter century, the United Fresh Women in Produce celebration has been a unique annual highlight for our industry,” said Amanda Griffin, Vice President of Education & Program Management, United Fresh. “In a year when women’s careers have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, it truly is an honor to be able to recognize the contributions of all women across our industry.”

The 2021 honoree will join a distinguished group of women, including:

• Dan’l Mackey Almy, DMA Solutions, Inc.

• Tonya Antle, Organic Produce Network

• Jan Berk, San Miguel Produce

• Frieda Rapoport Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc.

• Karen Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc.

• Margaret D’Arrigo Martin, Margaret, Inc.

• Jan DeLyser, California Avocado Commission

• Lorelei DiSogra, United Fresh Produce Association

• Jan Fleming, Strube Celery & Vegetable Company

• Sarah Frey, Frey Farms

• Janice Honigberg, Sun Belle, Inc.

• Cindy Jewell, California Giant Berry Farms

• Lorri Koster, Koster Communications, Coastal Grower Magazine

• Julie Krivanek, Krivanek Consulting Inc.

• Kathleen Nave, California Table Grape Commission

• Lisa McNeece, Grimmway Enterprises Inc.

• Teri Miller, The Fresh Market

• Dr. Martha Rhodes-Roberts, Roberts Associates

• Steffanie Smith, Andrew Smith Company

• Heather Shavey, Costco Wholesale

• Mayda Sotomayor-Kirk, Seald Sweet International/Greenyard USA

• Rosemary Talley, Talley Farms

• Jenney Tenney, The Kroger Company

This year’s honoree will be selected from nominations submitted across the industry. Nominations are evaluated based on the candidate’s industry involvement and contributions, as well as their inspiration to the industry.

Nominations will be accepted until March 31. To nominate a woman in the produce industry, visit www.unitedfresh.org.

For more information about the nomination process, contact Amanda Griffin, Vice President of Education & Program Management, United Fresh at 202-303-3412.

