United Fresh’s BrandStorm Virtual Conference Available On-Demand

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh’s sixth annual, and first virtual, BrandStorm™ event was hosted online March 9-11, 2021. The signature marketing conference which attracted more than 360 produce industry marketers and strategic partners for education sessions, idea-sharing and innovative dialogue addressing today’s most critical marketing challenges, is now available for purchase on-demand.

During Monday’s Opening General Session, Michael Muzyk, President of Baldor Specialty Foods and Chairman of United Fresh’s Board of Directors shared, “When the pandemic hit, and it hit us hard, I had to rely on marketing more than ever. We all know our pillars of business. Off to the side, in my mind, was this thing called marketing. It’s not off to the side anymore. Not only is it a pillar, it’s a weight bearing wall of our business!”

BrandStorm, a project of United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council, is developed by the industry, for the industry to engage all levels of brand and marketing professionals in produce who are seeking to enhance their knowledge of marketing strategies, tools and innovations.

This year’s event addressed a wide range of important marketing subject matter such as packaging, sustainability and consumer media, topics that are now synonymous with BrandStorm. But also, the event tackled empathy in B2B and B2C marketing, the growth of digital media marketing and the health-conscious consumer, among others designed to address this year’s changing marketing landscape.

“As marketing strategies and opportunities continue to change, BrandStorm education grows more critical for our industry,” said Mark Munger, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at 4Earth Farms and Chairman of United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council. “This year, as we transitioned our event into a virtual environment, I’ve been encouraged by the growing marketing community who embraced the opportunity to login for this signature conference.”



“I’ve attended every BrandStorm and the content continues to get better and better,” shared Nelia Alamo, Vice President of Communications, Renaissance Food Group.



After one day of programming, Laura Weiler, Senior Marketing Specialist at Pure Flavor stated, “Even though we can’t all be together in person for this year’s BrandStorm, the amazing spirit of this event is still present. I am so looking forward to my next BrandStorm and this one isn’t even done yet!”

Nick Mascari, President of BelleHarvest Sales, Inc. shared on LinkedIn, “I thoroughly enjoyed my first BrandStorm! I will attend again!” A sentiment shared throughout the week among first time attendees.



Patrick Kelly, co-founder of FlavorWave said, “Being a first-time attendee of BrandStorm I had no idea what to expect! The market trends, community discussions, and impactful education presented is what’s needed to move our industry forward. I am excited and honored to be part of BrandStorm 2021 and the future of produce marketing trends and innovation.”



“This event is an annual must-attend for all members of your marketing team, and this year was no exception,” said Kim St George, Vice President, Business Development, Renaissance Food Group and Vice Chair of United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council. “I’m elated that we grew the event, and even more excited to be able to offer it now on-demand for the broader industry.”



United Fresh members can access BrandStorm On-Demand for $495, which includes three general sessions, seven concurrent workshops, several exploratory dialogues and the closing Fireside Chat with industry icons, Roger Pepperl, retired; Cindy Jewell, founder of SC Jewell Marketing; and Mark Munger. Non-members can access BrandStorm On-Demand for $695. To purchase BrandStorm On-Demand, visit www.unitedfresh.org.

For more information about BrandStorm On-Demand, contact Mary Coppola, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at 202-303-3425.

###

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.