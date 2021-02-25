Update: Mexico’s Supreme Court Delays Decision on U.S. Fresh Potato Imports

WASHINGTON – During today’s hearing of the Mexican Supreme Court, the justice who authored the draft ruling overturning a ban on the importation of U.S. fresh potatoes asked the court to postpone a vote until next week at the earliest. The cases, which have been before the court since 2018, are now expected to be heard at the earliest on Wednesday, March 3.

At issue is a draft ruling that would overturn a 2017 lower court decision preventing the Mexican federal government from implementing regulations to allow for the importation of fresh U.S. potatoes throughout the country. If this draft ruling is not approved, it calls into question Mexico’s authority to allow any agricultural imports.

For additional background, visit: https://www.nationalpotatocouncil.org/mexico-supreme-court-fresh-potato-imports/

