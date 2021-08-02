Updated: Harvest Fresh Brand Zucchini Spirals and Teriyaki Vegetable Spiral Stir Fry Kit Recalled Due to Listeria Monocytogenes

Ottawa – The food recall warning issued on July 25, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Veg Pak Produce is recalling Harvest Fresh brand Zucchini Spirals and Teriyaki Vegetable Spiral Stir Fry Kit from the marketplace due to Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

Recalled products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Harvest FreshZucchini Spirals340 g0 59559 00042 9Best Before:
31 JUL 2021
01 AUG 2021
Harvest FreshTeriyaki Vegetable Spiral Stir Fry Kit400 g0 59559 99933 4Best Before:
31 JUL 2021
01 AUG 2021

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

